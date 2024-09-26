World After Dark: A Unique Dance Performance on the Main Stage

An electric, enigmatic, epic experience in the form of a dance show.

GUELPH, ON September 26, 2024 – River Run Centre is excited to present World After Dark in its 2024/25 LOTS ON Season lineup. The show takes River Run’s Main Stage on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m.

This exciting performance is a co-presentation with Guelph Dance and is part of Movement: The Dance Series, River Run’s first official dance series.

World After Dark explores what happens when nightfall comes and the world transforms into something very different than by day. It explores the idea of night in both a literal and metaphorical sense—it answers the question: what does night feel like?

Show creator Shannon Litzenberger has imagined a world that is full of mystery, beauty, surprise, and wonder. It is also full of dance—a different, unique type of dance—resisting familiar labels. It is colourful, yet dark; playful, yet earnest. It is a multimedia dance exhibit—multisensory and immersive—that invites audiences to explore their own relationship with the world after dark.

The inspiration for this captivating show comes from the award-winning, non-fiction book Acquainted with the Night, written by prized Canadian author and poet, Christopher Dewdney. This book is a series of essays—each one representing a different hour of night between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Dewdney wrote the book from the point of view of “explaining night to beings from another planet that had two opposed suns and no night at all.”

After seeing World After Dark, Dewdney remarked, “The dancers really captured the core themes of my book; strangeness and beauty, awe and reverence.” World After Dark is a beautiful, captivating, multimedia experience.

Litzenberger is a Saskatchewan-raised, award-winning, creative genius. She describes herself as a contemporary dance artist, choreographer, director, creative facilitator, and producer. Known for creating imaginative performances, her innovations come to life at the intersection of dance, theatre, literary, and visual art. Her perspective is decidedly feminist, philosophical, and socially conscious.

River Run Centre’s 2024/25 LOTS ON Season is funded in part by the Government of Canada, and proudly supported by returning Season Sponsor, Richardson Wealth.

Tickets to World After Dark are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Sliding Scale tickets are available for $20 and $10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/world-after-dark24/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]