We love trees, Celebrate National Forest Week!

Guelph, Ont., September 11, 2024 – It’s no secret that we love trees in Guelph, and we’re excited to celebrate National Forest Week this year, which runs from September 22-28.

National Forest Week is an annual campaign put on by the Canadian Institute of Forestry to celebrate Canada’s forest heritage and to raise awareness about this valuable and renewable resource. This year’s theme is “Two-Eyed Seeing: Welcoming all knowledge to sustain our forests”.

By collaborating with our community partners and with the help of our Park Stewards Program, we’re on track to plant over 23,000 native trees and shrubs in parks, public spaces and natural areas.

Community events: Come celebrate National Forest Week!

Saturday, September 21

Tree Planting at Schroder Crescent

9:30 a.m.– 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 22

Tree Planting Event – Speed Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Guelph Outdoor School Event – Meet a Tree: Nature Connection Games for Families in an Outdoor Classroom

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Monday, September 23

Forest Learning from Elder Duke Redbird: Seven Canopy Teaching Walk with Cara Loft

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Take Root: free tree registration opens

10 a.m.

Repair a forest community

12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

Arboretum Gene Bank Tour

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

A Tribute for Dr. John Ambrose

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Wednesday Noon hour walk: Getting to know our native trees

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

Tree Trust Walk: Caring for our Canopy

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tree Trivia Night

7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Trees for Guelph – Tree Planting

9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tree Bingo

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

We hope you join us in celebrating National Forest Week this year and participate in some collaborative and fun events!

For more information

Timea Filer, R.P.F.

Urban Forestry Field Technologist

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

