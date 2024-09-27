The Guelph Fire Department wants you to be Saved by the Beep!

Test your smoke alarm on September 28

Guelph, Ont., September 27, 2024 – Guelph is joining communities across Ontario in asking residents to take a minute to make sure there are working smoke alarms in their home.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, with the support of the Guelph Fire Department and fire safety partners across the province, is challenging Ontarians to be Saved by the Beep and test all smoke alarms in their homes on Saturday, September 28.

In the year 2022, Ontario had its deadliest on record with 133 deaths due to fires. The year 2023 only experienced a minor decrease down to 121 Ontarians lost.

Many of these fires were found to have happened in homes where there was no working smoke alarm and stand as a reminder that only working smoke alarms will alert people to a fire. A smoke alarm, when installed properly and tested regularly, is the best defense to give Ontarians and their loved ones enough time to safely escape a fire.

Saved by the Beep is a province-wide campaign to encourage all Ontarians to learn more about smoke alarms, fire safety, and home fire escape planning, which can save lives. For more information and to sign the pledge to test the smoke alarms in your home, visit www.savedbythebeep.ca.

Quick Facts

Since 2006, residences in Ontario are legally required to install smoke alarms on every level of a home.

Residences include vacation homes, cabins, trailers, RVs, and cottages.

Landlords must test alarms every year, after the battery is replaced, and after every change in tenancy. Renters must notify their landlord as soon as they become aware that a smoke alarm is not working.

For more information:

Matt Valeriote

Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2136

[email protected]