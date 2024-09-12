Suburban Avenue lane reductions starting September 19

Notice date: September 12, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Outdoor Decor Canada Ltd. and GEI Consultants to complete culvert maintenance on Suburban Avenue. This project ensures the integrity of City infrastructure is maintained until it reaches the end of useful life.

Work begins September 19

Work is expected to start on or about September 19, and will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Suburban Avenue

There will be lane reductions at the end of Suburban Avenue near Elizabeth Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Property access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]