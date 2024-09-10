Stone Road East sidewalk installation starting September 13

South Ring Road East to Victoria Road South

Notice date: September 10, 2024

About the project

Thoume Construction is installing sidewalk through an entrance along Stone Road East.

This project supports a development project at 460 Stone Road East. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins September 13

Work is expected to start on or about Friday, September 13 and take about 3 days to complete, weather permitting.

No traffic interruptions

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 476 Stone Road East during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at South Ring Rd E and Victoria Rd S to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 17 will not be affected. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]