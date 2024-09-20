Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection closure starting September 30

Full closure of the Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection from September 30 – October 4

Notice date: September 20, 2024

About the project

As part of the Speedvale Avenue East Reconstruction program, the City is working with J-AAR Excavating to reconstruct Speedvale Avenue East and the Woolwich Street intersection.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along Speedvale Avenue. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and install multi-use paths.

Full closure of Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection September 30 – October 4

The Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue intersection will be closed from September 30 – October 4 for road paving work and line painting in the intersection. During this time no through traffic will be permitted on Woolwich Street or Speedvale Avenue. Residents will be required to plan alternate routes. See map below for closure limits.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on Speedvale Avenue or Woolwich Street should follow posted signs.

Property and business access and parking

At least one entrance to all businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit route 99 detoured during Woolwich Street closure September 30 – October 4

Guelph Transit route 99 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area – September 30 – October 4

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Supervisor Project Delivery Support

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]