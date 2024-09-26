Silvercreek Parkway North lane reductions

Paisley Road to Speedvale Avenue West

Notice date: September 26, 2024

About the project

The City is working with 39 Seven Inc. to upgrade the bike lanes on Silvercreek Parkway North from Paisley Road to Speedvale Avenue West. This project supports the planning and policies in the City’s Cycling Master Plan, Transportation Master Plan, and Official Plan .

Work begins September 26

The improvement works will begin on or around September 26, and will take roughly one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Vehicle lanes will remain open, however capacity may be reduced in some areas and delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety. The bike lanes will remain open, however in some areas people cycling may be required to merge with the vehicular travel lane for short distances.

Pedestrian access

No impacts to sidewalks are anticipated.

Property access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Routes 10 and 11 will continue to operate as scheduled. Transit stops may be temporarily relocated for short durations of the project. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kate Berry, Project Manager, Transportation Planning

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4177

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]