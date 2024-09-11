Temporary lane reduction on Paisley Street at Norfolk Street

Paisley Street at Norfolk Street

Notice date: September 11, 2024

About the project

Alectra Utilities is installing new underground infrastructure in support of the Baker District Redevelopment project. Drexler Construction Ltd. is working under Alectra to install the concrete ducts and transformers required to run new power lines to supply power to the library and residential development, while upgrading electrical services to existing customers.

Work begins September 10

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 10 and take about 4 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Paisley Street at Norfolk Street

This work will require a temporary occupation of the eastbound right turn lane on Paisley Street at Norfolk Street in order to install underground infrastructure crossing the street.

Property and pedestrian access

Every effort will be made to maintain pedestrian and property access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Alectra inquiries:

Michael Field, Alectra Utilities

416-819-7939

[email protected]

Other inquiries:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]