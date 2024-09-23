Section of Nottingham Street closed starting September 23

Gordon Street to Dublin Street South

Notice date: September 23, 2024

About the project

J.G. Goetz Construction Limited is installing water pipe and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 23 Gordon Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins September 23

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 23 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Nottingham Street closed

Nottingham Street will be closed to through traffic from Gordon Street to Dublin Street South during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Nottingham Street, however, there will be no through access at 23 Gordon Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 23 Gordon Street during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]