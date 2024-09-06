Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a holding “H” symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., Guelph City Council intends to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (1995)-14864, as amended.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 35 and 41 Janefield Avenue. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The lands are currently zoned “Specialized Residential Semi-Detached with holding provisions” (R.2-35(H)) according to Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864, as amended. The lands are also zoned “Specialized Low Density Residential with holding provisions” (RL.1-25(H)) under Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended. These site-specific zones would permit the development of 4 semi-detached dwellings and associated Additional Dwelling Units on the subject lands.

The zoning for the subject lands were approved at a Council Meeting on April 9, 2024 with a Holding (H) symbol to ensure that an updated Site Servicing Plan, updated stormwater management report, and updated detailed noise study be prepared and approved to the satisfaction of the City Engineer prior to the development of the lands.

Engineering staff have reviewed the revised documents and are satisfied that they meet City requirements. The City can therefore remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol from the lands to permit development in accordance with the regulations of the above mentioned specialized zones.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment to remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol accordingly.

For more information

Eric Rempel, Development Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2617

[email protected]