Notice of collection: Vision Zero telephone survey launches September 12

Guelph, Ont., September 11 – The City of Guelph is conducting a telephone survey to improve our understanding of perceptions of road safety in our community.

The survey is being conducted from September 12 to September 30. OraclePoll is contacting 600 randomly selected households within Guelph. The survey is also available online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/vision-zero.

The survey results will be used by City staff to assess perceptions of road safety and continue developing Vision Zero, the City’s road safety strategy.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used for further program development only.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA), is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information

For more information about the survey, please contact the City’s traffic services team at 519-822-1260 extension 3414, or [email protected].

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information, please contact the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349, or [email protected].