Inspection of McQuillan’s Bridge (Stone Road Pedestrian Bridge) week of September 9

Bridge Inspection – Week of September 9, 2024

Notice date: September 6, 2024

About the project

The City is working with J.L. Richards & Associates Limited to complete a detailed inspection of the Stone Road pedestrian bridge.

Inspection work will take place between September 9 and September 13.

Staff and large equipment will be onsite at various times throughout the week. While equipment is on the bridge, pedestrian access may be temporarily disrupted.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]