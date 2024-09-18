Section of Marshall Drive closed starting September 23

Notice date: September 18, 2024

About the project

iN4Structure Ltd. is relocating the fire hydrant at 117 Marshall Drive.

Work begins September 23

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 23 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]