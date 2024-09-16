Lynwood Avenue closed starting September 23

Edinburgh Road South to Lynwood Place

Notice date: September 16, 2024

About the project

Neeb Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 8 Lynwood Avenue. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins September 23

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 23 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lynwood Avenue closed

Lynwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Edinburgh Road South to Lynwood Place during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Lynwood Avenue, however, there will be no through access at 8 and 12 Lynwood Avenue.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]