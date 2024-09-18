It’s time to Take Root with a free tree for your yard!

Help grow Guelph’s urban tree canopy, register for your free tree starting September 23

Guelph, Ont., September 18, 2024 – Starting September 23 at 10 a.m., Guelph residents can register for a free, native tree for their yard through Forest Ontario’s Take Root program. Registration closes at 10 a.m. on October 14 or when stock runs out.

If you’re a Guelph resident, you can register for up to two free, native trees for your private yard. Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through online registration at treestakeroot.ca/guelph.

Trees will be available for pick-up at Riverside Park (709 Woolwich Street, Guelph) on October 19, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If you claim a Take Root tree, you’re responsible for planting and caring for the tree, including getting utility clearance before digging.

What tree should you choose?

It’s all about finding the right tree for the right place! See what tree would be best for your yard with the Take Root online quiz or by checking out the Tree Information Cards on the Take Root website.

Call before you dig!

If you’re planting a tree in your yard, submit a free request with Ontario One Call at ontarioonecall.ca so you don’t plant your tree on top of or damage underground pipes and wires.

Tip-top treetops!

Planting trees cleans the air, can help keep you cool and help save energy, prevents flooding, and mitigates the impacts of climate change by increasing tree canopy coverage.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]