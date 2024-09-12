Have your say on the new Finding Your Way: Walking, Cycling and Rolling strategy

Guelph, Ont., September 12, 2024 – We’re popping up at events this September to learn about your experiences on Guelph’s trails and cycling routes. Your feedback will inform our new strategy, called Finding Your Way: Walking, Cycling and Rolling, to improve signs and information to help you get around Guelph easier.

We want to hear from you

Whether you’ve used a trail or cycling route once, or many times, we want to hear from you. Your feedback will help us create a system of signs to help you choose the best route for your needs, estimate travel times and plan your trips. In collaboration with Alta Planning + Design and Urban Minds, we’re popping up at these events to hear from you:

September 14, Willow West Village Fall Fair pop-up

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Greene Park, 80 Westwood Road

September 14, Guelph Jazz Festival pop-up

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Market Square, 1 Carden Street

September 19, Riverside Park pop-up

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverside Park (between the concession and the Speed River)

For further details, visit our events calendar. Can’t attend one of these events? Please share your feedback online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/finding-your-way-strategy.

Kate Berry

Project Manager, Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

[email protected]