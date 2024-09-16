Geotechnical investigations in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood

Exhibition Street, Kathleen Street, Glasgow Street, London Road, and Cardigan Street

Notice date: September 16, 2024

About the project

The City of Guelph is exploring options to address infrastructure upgrades required in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood. This includes upgrades to sanitary sewers, watermains, stormwater sewers, and surface works identified in the Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, the Stormwater Management Master Plan, and through asset management planning.

The preliminary design requires information about the soil and groundwater to be collected. The work is being completed by MTE Consultants. This process requires a small drill rig to install 25 monitoring wells in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood to collect the required information. Blue drums may be present on site near the monitoring well locations for a period of approximately one week. These contain the soil and water from the drilled hole and will be collected upon completion of the works.

All monitoring well locations are located on City property, within the road, trails, or parks.

Field work schedule

Monitoring wells will be installed between September 23 and October 18. The duration of work at each location is not anticipated to exceed 1 day.

Localized lane reductions

Localized lane reductions may be required at each monitoring well location while work is being completed.

Pedestrian access

To complete this work, the Spurline Trail between Division Street/Exhibition Street and Woolwich Street will be fully closed for 2 to 3 days, weather permitting, starting September 24. Trail users are encouraged to use Division Street and Woolwich Street to detour around this closure. A detour route map is posted along the trail.

Driveway access

Access to select residential driveways may be temporarily impacted by the construction equipment or traffic cones. In these instances, the contractor will work with impacted residents to temporarily permit access to/from the driveway, if possible. In some locations, residents may be required to utilize street parking for the duration of the drilling (approximately 4 hours).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, and ways you can get involved, please visit the Exhibition Park neighbourhood infrastructure improvements page.

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng, PMP, Infrastructure Planning Engineer

Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]