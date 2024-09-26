Council approves City’s new Indigenous Relations Framework

Guelph, Ont., ​September 26, 2024​ – In a key step towards reconciliation, the City of Guelph is pleased to announce the approval of its first Indigenous Relations Framework by Council on September 24. This milestone comes just in time for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It underscores the City’s commitment to honour and continue incorporating the voices of Indigenous communities.

The framework was developed through extensive engagement with Indigenous Nations, community members, and local services agencies and partners ensuring that their ideas and perspectives are reflected on to shape the City’s reconciliation efforts. This approach reflects the City’s dedication to building meaningful and respectful relationships with Indigenous peoples.

“This work demonstrates our commitment to advancing reconciliation, and will guide our actions for the next 5-years. It is important for us to use this framework to move us into a new chapter of the City’s reconciliation journey” says, chief administrative officer, Tara Baker.

The approval of the new Indigenous Relations Framework comes days ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR) and outlines the following five areas of focus:

Indigenous representation and participation

Learning together

Safe spaces and supports

Employment and economic reconciliation

Protecting our environment for future generations

“This framework has been over a year in the making. We are grateful to all Indigenous peoples living in, or connected to Guelph, who engaged with us and ensured the framework captured a diverse set of voices and perspectives” said Kim Krawczyk, manager, Policy and Intergovernmental Relations. “The timing of this approval is a bigger reminder of the importance of acknowledging the past and working together towards a more inclusive future”.

The City invites community members to learn about the City’s commitments by reading the Indigenous Relations Framework.

