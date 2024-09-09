Celebrate newcomers during Welcoming Week September 13 to 22

Explore the Welcoming Week calendar of events

Guelph, Ont., September 9, 2024 – The Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership (GWLIP) and community organizations are coming together to celebrate and host Welcoming Week events from September 13 to 22.

Welcoming Week is an annual opportunity that brings new and long-time residents together to celebrate diversity and connect newcomers to Guelph with local programs and services.

This year, community organizations have successfully generated over 30 events for newcomers to get acquainted with throughout the city! As a result, a mix of in-person and virtual events will include:

Getting to know community supports like the Guelph Public Library, Recreation Services, and The Grove Hub

On Friday September 13, the Welcoming Week 2024 Breakfast Reception at City Hall

Learning from how-to workshops on finding employment, starting a small business and learning about volunteer opportunities

Celebrating newcomer successes and meeting neighbours

“We’re excited to continue our work as a supporting partner of Welcoming Week this September,” says Leen Al-Habash, project manager of the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership. “This is an opportunity to show a range of initiatives for newcomers to build their networks, skills and relationships within the local community. We’re eager to get started and can’t wait to hear of the stories from all who join us over the next week.”

Funding for Welcoming Week was made possible by Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada.

About Welcoming Week

Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada became a member of Welcoming International in 2020. The focus this year is on bringing together new and long-term residents to create communities and spaces where everyone feels like they belong, no matter where they come from.

During Welcoming Week, take the opportunity to showcase your community’s successes by promoting stories of inclusion and welcoming on social media using #WelcomingWeek2024.

For more information

Leen Al-Habash, Project Manager

Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3506

[email protected]