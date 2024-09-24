Can you dig it? Come to the Downtown Infrastructure open house

Guelph, Ont., September 24, 2024 – On Wednesday, October 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., we’ll be hosting another public open house at City Hall (1 Carden Street) for the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP) – a follow-up from our open house in March of this year where we asked the community about fast vs. slow-paced construction.

This open house will focus on the capital implementation plan (i.e., planning) for DTIRP, which will establish how this work will be carried out (what areas in what phases). In addition to display boards and activities, we’ll have a presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

We also want to hear from the community on the design and future of St. George’s Square.

We’ll have other Downtown projects there too – like Downtown Solid Waste Collection, Downtown Heritage Conservation District, the Downtown Heights Study, the Community Planning Permit System pilot project, and the Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project. Come out and be part of the conversation for everything Downtown!

Can’t be there in person? Join us virtually! Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtown-renewal for details.

We’ll also have an online survey related to this work that will run during the month of October which will be shared soon. Stay tuned!

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]