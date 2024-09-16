Annual Paving Program – Laird Road West & Downey Road

Laird Road West (Downey Road to Hanlon Creek Boulevard) and

Downey Road (Hanlon Creek Boulevard to Laird Road West)

Notice date: September 16, 2024

About the project

Brantco Construction is scheduled to undertake road resurfacing repairs on Laird Road West between Downey Road and Hanlon Creek Boulevard and on Downey Road between Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Laird Road West. Construction work will involve repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting of storm grates, manholes, and valves, as well as repairing the roadway asphalt.

As part of the road resurfacing scheduled for Downey Road, new bike lanes with buffer zones and two wildlife tunnels will be constructed between Laird Road West and Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. More information about this program can be found on the City’s website at the Annual Paving Program page.

Construction duration

Work is anticipated to start Monday, September 23 and is expected to take between 4-6 weeks to complete. As with the nature of any construction project, timelines are subject to change, pending weather and other factors, but we will do our best to communicate with you if the timeline stretches past 6 weeks.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Laird Road West and Downey Road throughout the duration of the project, Brantco Construction will be directing traffic during lane reductions.

Property access

Road construction activities may temporarily impact access to private property. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your waste carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates regarding lane reductions and road closures will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact: