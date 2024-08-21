Woolwich Street narrow lane two-way traffic starting August 28

City owned lane between Powell Street to Clarke Street East road closure starting August 28

Powell Street to Clarke Street East

Notice date: August 21, 2024

About the project

Thoume Construction Ltd is decommissioning existing water services for 423 Woolwich Street and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 423 Woolwich Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 28

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday August 28 and take about 2 days to complete, weather permitting.

Narrow lanes on Woolwich Street

There will be narrow lanes on Woolwich Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

City owned lane closed between Powell Street to Clarke Street East

The city owned lane (between Powell Street to Clarke Street East) will be closed at 431 Woolwich Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along the city lane, however, there will be no through access at 423 Woolwich Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There will be no disruption to Guelph Transit route 99; however, delays can be expected. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]