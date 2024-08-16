University Avenue East lane reductions

University Avenue East at Gordon Street

Notice date: August 16, 2024

The City is working with Network Sewer and Watermain to complete infrastructure upgrades on University Avenue East. Excavation at the corner of University Avenue East and Gordon Street has been temporarily halted at the request of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA). The City’s contractor is anticipating it will receive approval to backfill the area and restore all travel lanes on or about Monday August 19, weather permitting.

For more details about this project, please see the original construction notice for the University Avenue East improvements.

Lane reductions and property access

Traffic lanes are restricted to one lane on University Avenue East at the intersection. Please follow posted signs for safety. All residences and businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For construction-specific information, please contact:

Mark Gosnell, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4022

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]