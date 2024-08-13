Temporary closures on Paisley and Norfolk Streets

Brief closures required in support of Baker District Redevelopment

Notice date: August 13, 2024

About the project

Alectra Utilities is installing new underground infrastructure in support of the project. Drexler Construction Ltd. is working under Alectra to install the concrete ducts and transformers required to run new power lines to supply power to the library and residential development, while upgrading electrical services to existing customers.

As such, this work will require a temporary closure of Paisley Street then Norfolk Street to install underground infrastructure crossing the street. Both closures are weather permitting.

Majority of construction will occur typically between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you have any questions about the Alectra work, contact Michael Field at 416-819-7939 or [email protected].

Paisley Street closure: August 19-23

During this closure, follow Detour D#4 for an alternative route.

Norfolk Street closure: August 26-30

During this closure, follow Detour D#7 for an alternative route.

Property access

All properties on affected streets will remain accessible via alternative entrances arranged by the contractor and notified to businesses directly. However, there will be no through traffic on this road during this timeframe.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during typical working hours (8 a.m.–4 p.m.). Please note that construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 10 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager, Facility Design and Construction

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3886

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]