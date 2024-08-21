Lane reductions on Starwood Drive starting August 28

Skinner Drive to Watson Parkway

Notice date: August 21, 2024

About the project

Steed and Evans is installing a center median on Starwood Drive.

This project supports a development project at 78 Starwood Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 28

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, August 28 and take about 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Bike lane reductions on Starwood Drive and Watson Pkwy

There will be bike lane reductions on Starwood Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]