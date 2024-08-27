Speedvale Avenue reconstruction

Work to resume on Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street starting September 2

Notice date: August 27, 2024

About the project

As part of the Speedvale Avenue East Reconstruction program, the City is working with J-AAR Excavating to reconstruct the Speedvale Avenue East and Woolwich Street intersection. Work will resume on September 2.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along Speedvale Avenue. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and install multi-use paths.

Construction planned September 2 – October 15

Construction is planned to begin September 2 and will be completed by October 15, weather permitting.

Traffic reduced to one lane each direction on Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street on September 2

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Speedvale Avenue starting September 2 until September 13 to allow for sewer installation across Speedvale Avenue and concrete curb and sidewalk work. Lanes on Woolwich Street will also be reduced to one lane in each direction intermittently to complete the work. Residents travelling in the area should expect delays. See map below for details.

Full closure of Woolwich Street from Alexandra Street to Gemmel Lane September 13 – September 18

Woolwich Street will be closed from September 13 to September 18 for road paving work at the Guelph Junction Railway tracks north of the intersection and from Speedvale Avenue to Alexandra Street. During this time no through traffic will be permitted on Woolwich Street. Speedvale Avenue will remain open for eastbound and westbound traffic during this period. Residents to follow the posted detour route. See map below for details.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on Speedvale Avenue or Woolwich Street should follow posted signs.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit route 99 detoured during Woolwich Street closure September 13 – 18

Guelph Transit route 99 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area – September 2 – 13

Map of construction area – September 13 – 18

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Supervisor Project Delivery Support

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]