Scottsdale Drive bike lane installation starting August 26

College Avenue West to Kortright Road West

Notice date: August 7, 2024

About the project

The City is working with 39 Seven Inc. to install bike lanes on Scottsdale Drive from College Avenue West to Kortright Road West. This project supports the planning and policies in the City’s Cycling Master Plan , Transportation Master Plan , and Official Plan .

Construction beginning in August

Installation of the new bike lanes is planned to start on or around August 26 and take approximately 6 weeks to complete, weather permitting. The construction work will involve changes to pavement markings, installing new traffic signs, and installing pre-cast curbs and flexible bollards.

Prior to construction of the bike lanes, the Contractor will undertake some minor works in the west boulevard to construct a short section of multi-use pathway adjacent to Priory Park School. Construction of the multi-use pathway is planned to start on or around August 6 and be completed by the end of August.

Scottsdale Drive lane reductions starting August 26

Northbound and southbound traffic will remain open on Scottsdale Drive and will be facilitated throughout the project. However, construction activities may require lane reductions and/or limit traffic speeds and movement, so delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Some existing sidewalks and boulevard areas may be temporarily unavailable during the project construction. Please follow posted signs for safety.

A section of the west sidewalk will be closed between College Avenue West and Wilsonview Avenue for a short period during construction of the multi-use pathway. During this closure, pedestrians are encouraged to use the signalized crossings at College Avenue West and next to Stone Road Mall to access the east sidewalk.

Property access and parking

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Existing on-street parking on Scottsdale Drive between College Avenue West and Kortright Road West will be removed as part of this project. Traffic signs will be updated to reflect the new parking restrictions.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Routes 6, 8, 18 and 19 will continue to operate as scheduled. Transit stops may be temporarily relocated for short durations of the project. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction .

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kate Berry, Project Manager, Transportation Planning

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4177

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]