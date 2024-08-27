Safe Semester kicks off September 5

September only – Macdonell and Wyndham streets are closed from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. on Thursday, September 5 through to September 7, the following weekends are reduced to Friday and Saturday evenings only

Guelph, Ont., August 27, 2024 – Guelph’s Safe Semester runs September 5 – September 28 to support a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students.

With a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets during evening hours on September weekends allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely. Macdonell Street is closed nightly between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street is closed nightly between Carden Street and Cork Street on:

September 5, 6 and 7

September 13 and 14

September 20 and 21

September 27 and 28

During the closures, there is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Residents and visitors in the area can park in the available parking lots. Any cars parked on closed streets during Safe Semester will be towed at the owner’s expense. Accessible portable washrooms will be set up at the parking lot in 28 Macdonell Street.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]