MacAlister Boulevard closed starting August 13

Victoria Road South to Zaduk Place

Notice date: August 9, 2024

About the project

Melo Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 855 Victoria Road South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction due to the depth of the underground infrastructure.

Work begins August 13

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 13 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

MacAlister Boulevard closed and detour is in effect

MacAlister Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Victoria Road South to Zaduk Place during the project. Traffic will be detoured along Zaduk Place, and Victoria Road South. Local traffic will be permitted along MacAlister Boulevard, however, there will be no through access at 355 MacAlister Boulevard.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]