James Street West closed continuing September 3

McCrae Boulevard to Forest Hill Drive

Notice date: August 28, 2024

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 97 James Street/37 McCrae Boulevard. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

During the installation of the new section of watermain on James Street West, water services in the area may experience a temporary shut off. The contractor will notify each property affected 48 hours prior to any service being temporarily shut off.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins July 22

Work is expected to continue on or about Tuesday, September 3 and take about 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

James Street closed

James Street will be closed to through traffic from McCrae Boulevard to Forest Hill Drive during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along James Street, however, there will be no through access at 90 & 94 James Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 52 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc

519-767-9104

[email protected]

or

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

SOP 24-8028 B