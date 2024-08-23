Water Street and Denver Road sidewalk construction starting August 26

Water Street and Denver Road

Notice date: August 23, 2024

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing sidewalk.

This project supports a development project at 300 Water Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 26

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 26 and take about 4 weeks to complete.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc.

519-767-9104

[email protected]

or

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]