Water Street and Denver Road sidewalk construction starting August 26

Water Street and Denver Road
Notice date: August 23, 2024
About the project
Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing sidewalk.
This project supports a development project at 300 Water Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins August 26
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 26 and take about 4 weeks to complete.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Steve Neeb
Neeb Excavating Inc.
519-767-9104
[email protected]
or
Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 4116
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]