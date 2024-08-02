Annual Paving Program – Carter Drive & Hastings Boulevard

Carter Drive & Hastings Boulevard

Notice date: August 2, 2024

About the project

The City of Guelph has contracted Brantco Construction to undertake road resurfacing repairs for the above noted streets. Construction work will involve repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting of storm grates, manholes, and valves, as well as repairing the roadway asphalt.

Construction duration

Work is anticipated to start within 5 business days from the notice date and is expected to take between 4-6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions for the duration of the project. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the construction project. Brantco Construction will be repairing sidewalks in phases to ensure pedestrian passage during the construction.

Property access

There may be temporary impacts to driveways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your waste carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Private driveways

Be aware of solicitation during construction, Brantco Construction does not provide quotes for private driveways and will not approach residences suggesting their driveway require repair or paving. If approached and unsure, please feel free to contact the city staff contact listed below.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates regarding road closures will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-766-5631

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]