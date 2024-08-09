Alma Street South, St. Arnaud Street, Waterloo Avenue, Bristol Street and Wellington Street West drone survey between August 14–16

Guelph, Ont., August 9, 2024– The City will soon collect data on the physical features of various rights-of-way in the Onward Willow and Junction neighbourhoods using a drone.

The topographic survey data collection area will be as follows:

Alma Street South from Lucas Street to Inkerman Street;

Inkerman Street from Alma Street South to St. Arnaud Street;

St. Arnaud Street from Inkerman Street to Bristol Street;

Waterloo Avenue from Edinburgh Road South to Silvercreek Parkway South;

Bristol Street west from Edinburgh Road South;

Bristol Street Sewer Easement from Edinburgh Road South to Silvercreek Parkway South;

Wellington Street West from Edinburgh Road South to the Water Resource Recovery Centre Access Road; and,

York Trunk Sewer Easement (south boulevard of Wellington Street West) from Edinburgh Road South to the Water Resource Recovery Centre Access Road.

The drone will be used between August 14 to 16, pending weather. It is anticipated to take one day to complete.

The collected data will inform the Wastewater Area 5 Preliminary Design Study, which advances several recommendations from the City’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan. More information on the project can be found here: guelph.ca/city-hall/planning-and-development/environment-planning/environmental-assessments/waterloo-bristol-wellington-alma-design-study/.

No private information will be collected. The data will provide information about the ground’s physical features only.

The drone data is being collected by J.D. Barnes Limited on behalf of the City.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important work.

For more information

Colleen Gammie

Infrastructure Planning Engineer, Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

[email protected]