Woolwich Street lane reductions starting August 6

Powell Street to Clarke Street East

Notice date: July 29, 2024

About the project

Thoume Construction Ltd. is installing water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 423 Woolwich Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 6

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 6 and take about 5 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street

There will be lane reductions on Woolwich Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 423 Woolwich Street during Phase 2 of construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Powell Street and Clarke Street East to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There will be no disruption to Guelph Transit route 99; however, delays can be expected. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]