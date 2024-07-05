Work on Stevenson Street South starting July 15

Stevenson Street South at the Guelph Junction Rail crossing

Notice date: July 5, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along the east side of Stevenson Street South.

Work begins July 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 15 and take approximately 5 business days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be no vehicle lane reductions. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. There will be bicycle lane diversion in the northbound bicycle lane and the northbound traffic lane will become a shared lane throughout the work area. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned however, delays could be expected.

Pedestrian access

There will be no sidewalk closures or impact to pedestrian traffic.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There are no transit routes impacted by this work. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about transit service.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]