Work on Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North starting July 4

Speedvale Avenue West from Edinburgh Road intersection to the west side of the rail crossing

Notice date: July 2, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along the north side of Speedvale Avenue West.

Work begins July 4

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, July 4 and take approximately 7 business days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be a short duration lane reduction during this period of work. The leftmost northbound lane on Edinburgh Road will be closed briefly for short periods during the work. Otherwise all lanes will remain open and two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned however, delays could be expected.

Pedestrian access

There will be no sidewalk closures or impact to pedestrian traffic.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Transit Route 3 travels through this work zone and for brief periods could experience delays passing through the area. No impacts to bus stops will occur. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about transit service.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]