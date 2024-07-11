Park trail ramp construction starting July 15

Various locations
Notice date: July 11, 2024
About the project
Royal Crown Construction is installing sidewalk ramps at the following locations:
- MacAllister Park
- Centennial Park
- Crane Park
- Hazelwood Trail
- Holland Park
- Mollison Park
Work begins July 15
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 15 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Pedestrian access
Park entrance in construction area will be closed during the project.
The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at each location during construction. Please use the nearby crossings to use the alternative sidewalk for safety.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 4116
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]
Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist, Sports and Leisure Grounds
Parks
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2010
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]