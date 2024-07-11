Park trail ramp construction starting July 15

Various locations

Notice date: July 11, 2024

About the project

Royal Crown Construction is installing sidewalk ramps at the following locations:

MacAllister Park

Centennial Park

Crane Park

Hazelwood Trail

Holland Park

Mollison Park

Work begins July 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 15 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

Park entrance in construction area will be closed during the project.

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at each location during construction. Please use the nearby crossings to use the alternative sidewalk for safety.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist, Sports and Leisure Grounds

Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2010

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]