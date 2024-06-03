Lane reductions on York Road starting June 5

Notice date: May 31, 2024.

Updated: June 4, 2014

Lane reductions: Ontario Street to Stevenson Street

About the project

The City is completing inspections of the sanitary and storm sewers installed as part of the York Road Phase 2 reconstruction project from Ontario Street to Stevenson Street. The inspections are required to ensure the sewers are functioning properly.

Work begins June 5

Inspections are expected to begin on Wednesday June 5. The work is anticipated to be completed within a week, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on York Road, from Ontario Street to Stevenson Street, to facilitate this work. Two-way traffic will be maintained, using a single lane, during this period. Traffic will be controlled by flag persons in the work zone. Minor delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

No interruptions to pedestrian access are anticipated.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout these inspections.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Steven Di Pietro, Supervisor Project Delivery Support

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]