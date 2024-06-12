Woodside Road lane reductions starting June 19

Dean Avenue to Yeadon Drive

Notice date: June 6, 2024

About the project

Drexler Construction Ltd. is installing water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 53 Woodside Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 19

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 19 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woodside Road

There will be lane reductions on Woodside Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]