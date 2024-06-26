What’s happening on Canada Day

Upcoming events in Guelph on July 1

Guelph, Ont., June 26, 2024 – Canada Day is just around the corner, and we hope you will join us for one of the many upcoming special events happening around the city. Whether you are connecting with friends and family, seeking a moment of reflection, or participating in community events, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Guelph Civic Museum events

Museums exhibitions will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 1, admission by donation. There will be special giveaways while supplies last.

  • 11:00 a.m.: Guided meditation with Alpa Acharya
    Immerse yourself in a guided meditation that helps develop unconditional love and a deep state of connectedness to each other and our surroundings. Weather permitting, this activity will take place outdoors on the museum patio; otherwise will take place inside the Museum.
  • 12:00 p.m.: Dots to mindfulness with Roxana Bahrami
    Explore mindfulness through dot painting. Local artist Roxana Bahrami will lead participants in creating small mandalas to explore self-expression, practice mindfulness, and develop new coping skills. This activity will be held in the Programming Room. All supplies will be provided. Please note that there is limited space available for this event, and it will take place on a first come first serve basis.
  • 3:00 p.m.: Pipe music and storytelling by Rene Meshake
    Ojibwe elder Rene Meshake will guide participants through an intimate experience, sharing his enchanting flute music and Anishnaabe stories along with the inspirations behind his music and art.

McCrae House National Historic Site

Site will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 1.

  • 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Gather in the Garden
    Join us for tea service with the delicious McCrae Private blend tea, scones, berries and other sweet treats. Reservations are required. Save your seat here.

Market Square

Market Square will be open between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

  • 2:30 p.m. Bahamas Junkanoo Legends rush performance
  • Family-focused activities
    Volunteers will lead activities such as art making, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and more.
  • Afrobeats recorded music

Norm Jary Park

  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Pop-up picnic
    Neighbours are invited to bring their lunch, and we’ll bring lemonade, treats, and entertainment. Bahamas Junkanoo Legends rush at 12:15 p.m.

Jubilee Park

  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pop-up picnic
    Neighbours are invited to bring their dinner, and we’ll bring lemonade, treats, and entertainment. Bahamas Junkanoo Legends rush at 5 p.m.

York Road Park

  • 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Cinema in the City
    Bring lawn chairs, snacks, family and friends and enjoy a screening of Turning Red for Cinema in the City.

Wading pools and splash pads

The Market Square wading pool will be open. Check its current status, and hours of operation at other pools and splashpads around the City.

Riverside Park carousel and miniature train

Riverside Park carousel and miniature train will be open on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

