We’re extending the deadline for the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program to July 5

Guelph, Ont., June 11, 2024 – We’re excited to announce that we’re extending the application deadline for the City of Guelph’s Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF) micro-grant program.
We recognize the end of June is very busy for youth, local schools, and youth-led organizations, so we’re extending the application deadline by two weeks to Friday, July 5, 2024, at 4 p.m.
If you’re a youth-led or youth-serving organization that works with youth between the ages of 15 to 24, please apply online. You can be awarded a micro-grant ranging from $1,500 to $6,500 for youth to design and implement climate change solutions right here in Guelph.
You have the power to take action to address climate change. Youth-led projects can include community gardening, tree planting, reforestation, and urban farming; public education campaigns; climate resilience workshops; recycling or waste reduction initiatives; active transportation campaigns at schools; greenhouse gas emission reduction programs; and more.
We encourage youth to work with their schools, youth clubs, environmental clubs, colleges, and universities on the application.
Learn more about the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program and how to apply to receive funding.
