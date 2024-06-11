We’re extending the deadline for the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program to July 5

Guelph, Ont., June 11, 2024 – We’re excited to announce that we’re extending the application deadline for the City of Guelph’s Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF) micro-grant program.

We recognize the end of June is very busy for youth, local schools, and youth-led organizations, so we’re extending the application deadline by two weeks to Friday, July 5, 2024, at 4 p.m.

If you’re a youth-led or youth-serving organization that works with youth between the ages of 15 to 24, please apply online. You can be awarded a micro-grant ranging from $1,500 to $6,500 for youth to design and implement climate change solutions right here in Guelph.

You have the power to take action to address climate change. Youth-led projects can include community gardening, tree planting, reforestation, and urban farming; public education campaigns; climate resilience workshops; recycling or waste reduction initiatives; active transportation campaigns at schools; greenhouse gas emission reduction programs; and more.

We encourage youth to work with their schools, youth clubs, environmental clubs, colleges, and universities on the application.

Learn more about the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program and how to apply to receive funding.

For more information

Amal Musa, Special Program Advisor, Equity and Community Investment

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3967

[email protected]