Notice of intention to designate: 211 Silvercreek Parkway South

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 211 Silvercreek Parkway South as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is PT LT A E/S OF GALT & GUELPH RAILWAY PL 52 AS IN ROS524508, SAVE AND EXCEPT PT 2, 61R6538; CITY OF GUELPH SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT AS IN RO791712 AND PT LOTS 1, 2, 3, 10, 11 & 12, PLAN 206, AS IN ROS524508; CITY OF GUELPH SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT AS IN RO791712.

Statement of Significance

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The heritage attributes of 211 Silvercreek Parkway South display: design or physical, historical or associative, and contextual value.

211 Silverceeek Parkway South meets Criterion 1 because it is an excellent and representative example of late-19th century Queen Anne revival style in the City of Guelph.

211 Silvercreek Parkway South meets Criterion 2 because it demonstrated a high degree of masonry craftsmanship in the hand carved vermicular stone cutting and deep stone cornice on the front façade of the three-storey tower. The same degree of stone masonry is rarely seen elsewhere in the City of Guelph.

211 Silvercreek Parkway South meets Criterion 4 because it has significant historical association with George Sleeman, a successful businessman, philanthropist, and the City of Guelph’s first mayor. George Sleeman was an integral figure in the growing Guelph community during his life and Sleeman Breweries Ltd. continues to be a prominent employer in Guelph.

211 Silvercreek Parkway South meets Criterion 6 because the Sleeman House reflects the work and ideas of both George Sleeman, an important innovator, and John Day, a successful local architect who designed the Petrie-Kelly building, portions of the Silver Creek Brewery and multiple other commercial properties and residences in Guelph.

211 Silvercreek Parkway South meets Criterion 9 because the property is a visible landmark for the Guelph community. The three-storey Queen Anne structure is visually prominent from both the Hanlon Parkway and Wellington Street West.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 211 Silvercreek Parkway South should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

The extant original building form of the ca. 1890 Queen Anne style residence including:

All exterior stone walls;

All extant exterior wood trim features;

All existing rooflines and the original irregular footprint;

All original door and window openings;

All extant original window sash elements;

Slate roof cladding;

All existing chimneys; and

All extant stained-glass windows.

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law. A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated June 11, 2024 and at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected].

Notice date: June 13, 2024