Section of Norwich Street West boulevard work

Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North

Notice date: June 17, 2024

About the project

Cambridge Landscaping & Construction Ltd. is installing sidewalk and restoring the boulevard.

This project supports a development project at 28 Norwich Street West . For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 19

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 19 and take about 1.5 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at Norfolk Street and Dublin Street North during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Norfolk Street and Dublin Street North to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]