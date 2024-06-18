Lowes Road upcoming traffic interruption

Dawn Avenue to Gordon Street

Notice date: June 18, 2024

About the project

As part of the Lowes Road storm sewer installation project, the City is working with Arcadis to conduct a geotechnical investigation. This investigation is to determine soil conditions such as soil types, groundwater and other design parameters that need to be understood to complete the detailed design of new storm sewers. Any curbs, asphalt and sidewalks impacted by the work will be replaced.

Work duration

Work is anticipated to start within 5 business days from the notice date and is expected to take one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Lowes Road around the equipment while it is in operation, potentially leading to minor delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Local impacts

Investigative work will be within the road right-of-way. There should be no impact to boulevards or private property.

Drums with soil created from onsite works will be stored on the grass boulevards at equal spacing along Lowes Road until environmental test results have been received to determine the proper method of disposal. Drums will be onsite for approximately one week after works are completed.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]