Construction on Westra Drive, Saigon Street, Curzon Crescent, Drone Crescent, Gorman Court and Rooke Court continues

Notice date: June 20, 2024

About the project

Navacon Construction Inc. is restoring driveway surfaces, raising maintenance holes on the road, and repaving the road surface.

Road paving begins June 26

Construction in this area is ongoing and road paving is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 26 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Westra Drive, Saigon Street, Curzon Crescent, Drone Crescent, Gorman Court and Rooke Court

There will be lane reductions on Westra Drive, Saigon Street, Curzon Crescent, Drone Crescent, Gorman Court and Rooke Court during the project. Two-way traffic is anticipated to be maintained at all times. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue, and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jason Robinson, Engineering Technologist III

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]