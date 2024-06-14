Bennett Avenue road closure starting June 19

Stevenson Street North to Lane Street

Notice date: June 14, 2024

About the project

The City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to make sewer repairs under warranty related to the reconstruction of Stevenson Street North.

Road closure starts June 19

The work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 19 and take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.

Road closure and detours

Bennett Avenue will be closed for through traffic near Stevenson Street North. Traffic will be redirected for local access from Lane Street. Traffic lanes on Stevenson Street North are not expected to be impacted.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained during repairs.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Brennan Walker C.E.T.

Project Manager

Design & Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2530

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]