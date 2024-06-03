Annual Paving Program – Victoria Road North Phase 1 and 2 Subdivision

Mussen Street

Notice date: May 1, 2024

About the project

Brantco Construction is scheduled to undertake road resurfacing repairs under our Annual Paving Program. This work involves repairing concrete curb and sidewalk, adjusting of catchbasins, manholes, and valves, including removing and replacing any existing deficient roadway asphalt prior to paving of surface layer.

Construction duration

Work is anticipated to start within 5 business days from the notice date and is expected to take between 4-6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on all streets throughout the duration of the project. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained. The Contractor shall phase repairs to sidewalks to ensure pedestrian passage during the construction.

Property access

Road construction activities may temporarily impact access to private property. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your waste carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-766-5631

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]