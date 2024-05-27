Westmount Road possible lane narrowing starting June 3

Kimberly Drive to Division Street

Notice date: May 27, 2024

About the project

Amico Infrastructures is removing asphalt, installing sidewalk, and replacing asphalt at the entrances to 120 Westmount Road.

This project supports a development project at 120 Westmount Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 3

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 3 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Boulevard work on Westmount Road

There will be boulevard work at 120 Westmount Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Possible lane narrowing on Westmount Road

There may be lane narrowing on Westmount Road at 120 Westmount Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The southwest sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 120 Westmount Road during construction. Please use the crossings at Speedvale Avenue West and London Street to use the southwest sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]