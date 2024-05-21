Weed Control Along Guelph Junction Railway Tracks From May 30-31

Date of notice: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

About the project

PNR RailWorks Inc. will conduct weed control along Guelph Junction Railway tracks between Woodlawn Road and Victoria Road, excluding a section of tracks from Norwich Street East to just past Macdonell Street.

Weed control will take place overnight May 30-31 starting at 11:59 p.m. (rain date is May 31-June 1).

Trail impacts

The Downtown Trail will be closed between Speedvale Avenue and Marcon street during weed control activities. As an added safety precaution, the trail will remain closed for about 12 hours after the weed control is applied.

How we control weeds

No herbicide or pesticide will be used within 60 metres (200 feet) of waterway crossings. These areas will be treated with an organic substance.

A mixture of Esplanade, Navius, and Round-up is used in all other areas along the railway tracks. Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency has approved and declared these substances safe to use.

Why we control weeds

Weeds and other plants that grow along railway tracks can:

cause fires

create poor drainage that leads to track damage or signal failures at road crossings

lead to longer train stopping distances

create poor site lines at trail crossings and roadways

Plant removal keeps railway tracks safe and clear for inspections, repairs and maintenance to Transport Canada standards.

Map of work area

For more Information

To learn more about Guelph Junction Railway, including weed control, visit guelph.ca and search “Guelph Junction Railway”.

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway

519-766-7121

[email protected]