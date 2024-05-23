Section of Victoria Road South lane reductions starting June 3

Owens Way to MacAlister Boulevard

Notice date: May 23, 2024

About the project

G.Melo Excavating Ltd. is installing water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 855 Victoria Road South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 3

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 3 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Victoria Road South

There will be lane reductions on Victoria Road South during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 855 Victoria Road South during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]